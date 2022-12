A funeral service for Betty Taka Fujiwara, 92-year-old, Yakima, Wash.-born Nisei who passed away on November 14, 2022, will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Carlos) Codina of San Antonio, Texas; sons, Robert Fujiwara, Ron Fujiwara of Las Vegas, Nev. and Dan Fujiwara; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449