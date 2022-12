A private graveside funeral service for Kikuno Nakamura, 97-year-old, Honolulu, Hawaii-born Nisei who passed away on November 13, 2022, in Gardena, was held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park.

She is predeceased by her husband, Rev. Paul Takeichi Nakamura of Lutheran Oriental Church in Torrance, and survived by her children, David and Joy Nakamura; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

