“City Pop Night” will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Fonda Theater, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.

There has been a rediscovery of the richness and global influences in Japanese pop music of the 1980s, and a cadre of talented artists and DJs will be bringing this retro-vibe experience to life for an unforgettable one-night event in Hollywood. Artist lineup: Night Tempo, Ginger Root, JQ from Nulbarich (DJ).

In addition, plenty of Japanese food and beverage samples will be featured at this multi-layered event, and all participants will be invited to enjoy these as well.

Organizers: JPP Inc., Majo Miwa. Co-organizers: Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, JETRO Los Angeles, JFOODO (Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center), Japan Foundation Los Angeles. Supported by Japan House Los Angeles

For more information, visit www.citypopnight.com. Venue info: www.fondatheatre.com