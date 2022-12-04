The City of Gardena Senior Bureau held a candlelight dinner and show for seniors (60+) on Nov. 17 at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center.

Attendees were served a Thanksgiving dinner and were greeted by Mayor Tasha Cerda and Brian Tanaka of the Senior Bureau.

The ABA Sonics from Nishi Hongwanji in Los Angeles performed oldies and were enthusiastically received. Members are: Thomas Mochizuki, lead singer; Eric Guan, singer; Denise Otani, singer; Yoshi Ono, electric sax; Roy Yamatoku, drums; Gerard Falla, bass. The evening concluded with a raffle drawing.

The Holiday Candlelight Dinner and Show is set for Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nakaoka Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Suggested donation: $3.75 for seniors, $5 for guests under 60. Pre-registration required. Call (310) 217-9552 or email seniors@cityofgardena.org.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo