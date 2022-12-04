The Hungry Neko Food Festival, a celebration of Asian culture, was held on Nov. 5 at Party Beer Co. in Los Angeles.

The organizer was Keiko Nakashima, owner of Sunny Blue, which specializes in handcrafted omusubi and has stores in Culver City and Santa Monica.

Vendors included Okayama Bakery, The Plant Lab, Rakkan Ramen, Torisho, Buttery Popcorn, Kumamoto Ice, Shoshi Watanabe, Kenzo Illustrations, Asian Boba Girl, Mume Farm and The Paper Donut Shop.

There was a raffle for prizes that included a Sunny Blue gift card, Hungry Neko swag and a rice cooker.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo