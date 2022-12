Elaine Ayako Nishikawa, 69, a Los Angeles-born Sansei, passed away at her residence in Pasadena on November 16, 2022. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E. Temple St., L.A., with a minister from Nishi Hongwanji officiating.

She is survived by her sisters, Ardis Mitsuko Nishikawa and Karen Misao Shiba; aunt, Mary Inouye of Livermore; and many cousins and other relatives.

