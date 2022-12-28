The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced Dec. 14 the film category nominees for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s film contenders, earning 14 nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture and Best Comedy nods, the film racked up acting nominations, including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu are up for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast garnered a Best Acting Ensemble nomination.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert earned nods in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories, while Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim were nominated for Best Production Design, along with Paul Rogers for Best Editing and Shirley Kurata for Best Costume Design. The film was also nominated for Best Hair and Makeup and Best Visual Effects.

Steven Spielberg once again received a Best Director nomination, this time for Best Picture nominee “The Fabelmans,” plus a nod for Best Original Screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. In addition to receiving a Best Acting Ensemble nomination, several cast members were recognized for their standout performances including Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams, Best Supporting Actor nominees Paul Dano and Judd Hirsch, and Best Young Actor/Actress contender Gabriel LaBelle.

Rounding out the project’s impressive eleven nominations, Janusz Kaminski earned a nod for Best Cinematography, while Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara are up for Best Production Design, and John Williams could take home the trophy for Best Score.

The list of Best Picture contenders also includes “Babylon” and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which garnered an outstanding nine nominations each, along with “Elvis” and “Tár,” which collected seven nominations each. Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “RRR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Women Talking.” There are 11 Best Picture nominees this year due to an exact tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the Best Director category to include ten nominees.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long. Our collective opinion about the year’s finest achievements is truly meaningful to the creative community.”

It was also announced that Hollywood icon Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s show.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the Critics Choice Association to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

Here are some of the nominations:

Best Picture: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “RRR,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Women Talking”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Acting Ensemble: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Woman King,” “Women Talking”

Best Director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Damien Chazelle, “Babylon”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”; S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Screenplay: Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”; Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”; Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living” (based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Ikiru”); Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara, “The Fabelmans”; Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

Best Editing: Tom Cross, “Babylon”; Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”; Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, “Elvis”; Monika Willi, “Tár”

Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Jenny Eagan, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Shirley Kurata, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Catherine Martin, “Elvis”; Gersha Phillips, “The Woman King”; Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Best Hair and Makeup: “Babylon,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Whale”

Best Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “RRR,” “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Comedy: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Bros,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Turning Red” (directed by Domee Shi), “Wendell & Wild”

Best Foreign-Language Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico), “Close” (Belgium), “Decision to Leave” (South Korea), “RRR” (India)

Best Song: “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”; “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; “New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”