It was a trip to remember for Scott Kuwahara, who landed the biggest catch of his fishing career in September. Dropping his line into the waters off San Clemente Island aboard The Fury, the Riverside resident battled for over an hour, finally reeling in this impressive 210-pound bluefin tuna.

