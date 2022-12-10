May 2, 1919 – November 5, 2022

Fumiko Okamura, 103 years old, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at Kei-Ai in Los Angeles on November 5. She was predeceased by her husband, James Kazue Okamura. She is survived by her loving children: Irene Naruko (husband, Kenneth), William Okamura (wife, Judy), Margaret Tochioka (husband, Mikio), and Thomas Okamura; and 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She wants everybody to “be happy and live a long life.”

Funeral service was held at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on December 4, 2022, with Bishop Noriaki Ito officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441