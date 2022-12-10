Rep. Mark Takano, seen standing behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, posted this image on Twitter of the passage on Thursday of H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) on Dec. 8 released this statement following the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.

This bill repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, enshrines marriage equality for federal law purposes and provides additional marriage protections at the state level. The Respect for Marriage act now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“As the first openly gay member of color elected in history, enactment of the Respect for Marriage Act means the world to me, to my loved ones, and to millions of Americans,” said Takano. “Yet we cannot rest — the necessity of this legislation in response to extreme Supreme Court action is a stark call for our vigilance in the fight for human rights. We must rise to the challenge, and we will prevail.”

Statements from other AAPI members of Congress:

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), chair of Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus: “So proud to stand alongside my friend and the first out LGBTQ+ person of color elected to Congress, Rep. Mark Takano, as the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House! Next stop: the president’s desk!

“I’ve spent my whole career fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. That’s why I was proud to speak on the House floor today in strong support of the Respect for Marriage Act.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance): “It was my honor to vote today in favor of landmark legislation to ensure marriage equality for all. The Respect for Marriage Act is a full-throated rejection of MAGA Republicans’ efforts to turn back the clock on progress and impose minority rule on Americans. The vast majority of Americans agree: married couples of any sexual orientation, gender identity or race are entitled to equal protection under the law.

“In a time where MAGA extremists want to take away basic personal freedoms, Democrats are committed to fighting for the people and protecting sacred liberties. I can’t wait to watch President Biden sign this bill into law.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “Today, we took a historic step forward to defend the dignity and equality of millions of Americans and protect the right to marry the person who you love. Passing this legislation enshrines crucial protections for same-sex and interracial couples – and I was proud to vote yes.

“Today is about a fundamental value that we each hold dear as human beings – the belief in and respect for the power of love to bond us together. That such power knows no bounds and should never again be constrained by prejudice and hate. Love wins again in this country, and we are standing firmly together for the right of every American to live and love free from discrimination.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of Congressional Progressive Caucus: “As someone in an interracial marriage and the proud mom of a trans daughter, I am so proud that we have finally codified the right to marry who you love. Period. A beautiful and critically important victory for all of America!”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “I’m proud Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate came together to protect LGBTQ+ and interracial marriages across the nation. I look forward to seeing the president sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “The House just passed the Respect for Marriage Act — officially sending it to the president’s desk! Every American should be able to marry who they love and know their marriage will have the same protections as other marriages. What a great day for love and equality.”