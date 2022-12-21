Shoppers pick up Holiday Hop cards from Yoboseyo! Superette in Little Tokyo. Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

LOS ANGELES – Go Little Tokyo, Little Tokyo Community Council’s community-based small business marketing initiative, is pleased to ring in the season with a schedule full of family-friendly holiday happenings in Downtown Los Angeles’ iconic, nearly 140-year-old neighborhood. Whether dining in or ordering takeout from Little Tokyo’s beloved restaurants, browsing curated gift guides to discover one-of-a-kind gifts, checking off your list during the Holiday Hop shopping event, capturing the perfect holiday moment in a photo with Shogun Santa, enjoying the festive scene with the Christmas tree in Japanese Village Plaza, or ringing in the new year, there are a number of ways to show love to Little Tokyo from near and far this season.

Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

Skip the mall and shop small at Little Tokyo’s many historic and small businesses by browsing a selection of curated gift guides created by local influencers and community members, and participating in this year’s Holiday HOP shopping event. Shoppers may pick up their Holiday Hop card at Little Tokyo’s Yoboseyo! Superette at 358 E. 2nd Street to enjoy exclusive deals at participating businesses throughout the month of December. Guests will have the opportunity to visit as many businesses on the card as they would like to redeem the special promotion and receive a sticker on their card at checkout. Holiday Hop shoppers will also receive a chance to win Go Little Tokyo’s holiday giveaway (valued at over $300) for each sticker on their card plus limited prizes from Go Little Tokyo for receiving five or more stickers. Participants may submit their card via this form on the LittleTokyoLA.org website in order to be entered in the giveaway and receive limited prizes (if applicable). Holiday Hop will be available until December 31.

The fun does not stop there, Shogun Santa will be in town and stopping by Saturday, December 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m in Japanese Village Plaza. Visit Little Tokyo to take in the beloved neighborhood’s magical atmosphere with twinkling lights and showstopping Christmas tree while snapping the perfect holiday card photo with Shogun Santa, LA’s only known Asian Santa.

Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

End the holiday season on a high note by ushering in the 2023 new year, the Year of the Rabbit, during Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California on Sunday, January 1, at Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza. One week later, Sunday, January 8, 2023, The Japanese American National Museum will host its annual Oshogatsu Family Festival. Celebrate the first weekend of the new year by experiencing cultural performances, crafts, and activities for families and kids of all ages in one of LA’s most historic neighborhoods.

Oshogatsu in Little Tokyo. Photo courtesy of Go Little Tokyo.

For more information about the holidays in Little Tokyo, to browse Holiday Hop participating businesses and promotions, and to view the Little Tokyo Gift Guides, visit littletokyola.org/holidays.