September 20, 1925 – December 21, 2022

Harry Iida, age 97, passed away on December 21, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents, Matasuke and Chiyoto Iida; his siblings, Haruko Mary Miyamoto of Texas, Michiko Gondo, Hiroyuki Roy Iida and Tomomi Tom Iida; his wives, Florence Kikumi Iida and Yosie Yoshimura Iida; and his son, John Iida. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Iida (Joseph Smith), as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in California, Illinois, Texas, Oregon, and Florida.

Harry was a longtime resident of the Torrance/Gardena area. He ran a dental practice in Gardena, Calif. and loved to fish and golf until he retired to Las Vegas in 1996. He moved back to Gardena in 2015.

The viewing is at Green Hills Memorial Park on January 6 from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 7, 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel with graveside burial, followed by a luncheon.