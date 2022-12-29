Dr. Carol Ann Itatani, 77, passed away on December 10, 2022, in Whittier, California.

Carol is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Kristin and Karin; son-in-law, Scott Mclean; and her grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Lincoln and Lauren.

Born in Pocatello, Idaho, the family moved to Whittier when she was in high school. She was crowned Nisei Week Queen in 1965. She received a BA from UCLA, a MS from CSULB, and a PhD from USC. She taught microbiology for many years at CSULB, and more recently at Rio Hondo College. She always lived her life to the fullest every day and never wasted her time on this earth. Her courageous, adventurous spirit, raucous laughter and bright smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services are planned at Rose Hills Sky Rose Chapel on January 7, 2023, at 1 p.m.