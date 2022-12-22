A funeral service for Midori Seino, 82-year-old, Hiroshima, Japan-born Issei who passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ikuzo and Akiko Matsubayashi; brother, Mikio Matsubayashi; sister, Sumie Nakai; and survived by her loving husband, Toshiyuki Seino; son, Lloyd (Reiko) Seino of Japan; grandchildren, Renzo and Keira Seino of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449