The Monterey Park Japanese American Senior Citizens Club resumed monthly meetings in May after a two-year hiatus.

On Jan. 21, 2023, the Monterey Park Japanese American Senior Citizens Club will be holding its 50th Golden Anniversary Installation Luncheon at the Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello.

After a hiatus of a couple of years due to the COVID pandemic, we are hoping for a return of members to what had been an annual event.

To celebrate this auspicious event, we will have special decorations and party favors as well as entertainment provided by a dance band, Jenn and the Grumpy Old Men.

On the program, we will be honoring members who have turned 88 years old during the time we had been unable to meet, as well as installing club officers for the upcoming year.

The event will be topped off by the awarding of the many raffle prizes that are donated to make this event special.

In support of this anniversary celebration, Keiro has stepped up with a sponsorship and made a very generous donation to our organization. This money will be used to help pay for the lunches of the 88-year-olds who will be recognized on the day of the event. We are very thankful for Keiro’s help in assisting senior groups like ours, whose mission is to provide a social outlet for those of a similar age and interests.

Attendance to this celebration is not limited to current members. If interested in attending, please contact Christine Kizuka at (323) 269-2467 before the new year. Cost to attend the event is $50 for members and $55 for non-members. We hope you can make it!