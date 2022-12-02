Kokoro and Friends entertaining the crowd at a benefit dance held at Tanaka Farms. Pictured from left: Herb Shon, Celia Chavez, Glenn Nishida, Jennifer Lindy, Erich Hartman, Brian Yamamoto, Billy Watts and Wayne Nagao.

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center is celebrating the New Year with Shimmy at the Shinnenkai on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live music from 7:30 p.m.

Kokoro and Friends will be performing a mix of popular dance favorites. There will also be an opportunity drawing, dinner and a special New Year’s toast. Proceeds raised will benefit the JACCC.

COVID vaccinations and boosters are encouraged for all attendees.

“It has been almost three years since our last annual Shinnenkai dinner/dance. We are breaking out this year and bringing back the Shinnenkai dinner/dance fundraiser for the JACCC,” said Nolan Maehara, dance chairman. “As we look forward to a new year, there were many challenges for many of us following certain health protocols. Our lifestyle and daily routine have changed. Some for the better, others for the inconvenience, but necessary. We hope the future brings more joy and hope for you and your family.”

Sponsorships available. Indivdiual tickets: $75. For more information, contact Carol Tanita at ctanita@mail.com, Wayne Nagao at wnagao@msn.com or Nolan Maehara at nymaehara@verizon.net.