Members of Green Band Japan march during Band Fest at Pasadena City College on Dec. 30, 2018, ahead of the 2019 Touranment of Roses Parade. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

Approximately 180 students from Gifu, Japan will be coming to perform in Pasadena at Bandfest on Dec. 30 and the Rose Parade on Jan. 2.

These students will practice at the Anaheim Angels Stadium parking lot on Dec. 26-29 and perform at Disneyland on Dec. 29.

Local families are being sought to invite two or more students into their homes to experience American life. You will be paid $25 per student per night to compensate for expenses you may incur.

The host family experience is one of the highlights of the students’ time in Southern

California, and families who have participated report the same thing.

The Green Band Association has been sponsoring bands from Japan to perform in international venues since 2006, including the Rose Parade in 11 of the past 14 years.

Each time a band comes to perform, they also arrange for a concert to be held at a local performance arts center, and invite attendees to donate to a worthy charitable cause. Over the years, they have donated thousands of dollars to recipients including victims of wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.

This Green Band Festival has enjoyed a relationship with John F. Kennedy High School in La Palma, where the concert will be held this year on Dec. 31. It is a vital part of the students’ experience, and an unforgettable performance.

If you would be interested in hosting students, contact Emiko Christensen at (760) 780-8838 or emiko@green-band.org.

Tentative schedule:

Dec. 30 — Meet at La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3 Centerpointe in La Palma to greet and take students home.

Dec. 31 — Drop off students at Kennedy High School by 9:45 a.m. Return to high school for Green Band Festival Concert at 2 p.m. Return home with students after the concert.

Jan. 1 — Bring students to the La Quinta Inn & Suites by 7 p.m.