This adorable pup, shown here with Little Tokyo Business Improvement District safety officer Jessica Delgadillo, was abandoned at a bus stop near the 7 Eleven in Little Tokyo on Monday evening. Witnesses watched in shock when the dog’s owner simply boarded a Metro bus and left her behind. The officers named her Spirit and say she has a sweet disposition. The Little Tokyo BID is looking for a forever home for Spirit. For information on how to adopt Spirit, call the Little Tokyo Business Association at (213) 880-6875.