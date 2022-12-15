Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett star in the new “Quantum Leap.” (NBC)

NBC has renewed its freshman drama series “Quantum Leap” for a second season.

The action-packed sci-fi series stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

The “Quantum Leap” pilot is currently up to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.8 million viewers across linear, digital and streaming platforms.

“Quantum Leap” is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.

Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario (creator of the original series), Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.

“Quantum Leap” returns Jan. 2 on Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Synopsis: It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses, who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.