From left: Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and James Hong in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” (Photo by Allyson Riggs/A24)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

NEW YORK — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the multiverse mash-up “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In an attempt to restore early-morning fanfare to the awards-season tradition, nominations were read from the Beverly Hilton and aired live on NBC’s “Today” show. Hollywood, which spurned the HFPA after 2021 reports detailed the body’s lack of diversity and rampant ethical indiscretions, once again woke up to news of nominees — though this time the response was much more muted.

Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led with eight nominations. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s (The Daniels) existential action comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” came in second with six nominations.

Both films were nominated in the Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy category along with “Babylon,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

For Best Screenplay-Motion Picture, The Daniels and McDonagh were nominated along with Todd Field for “Tár,” Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans,” and Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.”

For Best Director-Motion Picture, The Daniels and McDonagh were nominated along with Spielberg for “The Fabelmans,” James Cameron for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and Baz Luhrmann for “Elvis.”

For Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy, Michelle Yeoh was nominated for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” along with Lesley Manville for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Margot Robbie for “Babylon,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Menu,” and Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

This is Yeoh’s first Golden Globe nomination. She was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians.” Her other recent films include “The School for Good and Evil,” “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Gunpowder Milkshake,” and “Last Christmas.”

For Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Ke Huy Quan was nominated for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” along with Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brad Pitt for “Babylon,” and Eddie Redmayne for “The Good Nurse.”

Quan, a former child actor (“The Goonies,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”), is making a comeback after a long hiatus from acting.

For Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” along with Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Dolly De Leon for “Triangle of Sadness,” and Carey Mulligan for “She Said.”

For Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama, Bill Nighy was nominated for “Living” along with Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Brendan Fraser for “The Whale,” Hugh Jackman for “The Son,” and Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection.”

In Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” Nighy plays a humorless civil servant who decides to take time off work to experience life after receiving a grim diagnosis. The screenplay is by novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 classic “Ikiru.”

“Turning Red” is among the Best Animated Feature nominees. (Disney/Pixar)

For Best Motion Picture-Animated, “Turning Red” was nominated along with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

Directed by Domee Shi, “Turning Red” is a Disney-Pixar film about a 13-year-old Chinese Canadian girl who turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. The voice cast includes Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh.

For Best Motion Picture-Foreign Language, nominees included “RRR” (India) and “Decision to Leave” (South Korea) along with “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), and “Close” (Belgium).

While enthusiastic statements and social-media reactions often follow Globes nominations, Hollywood mostly responded with crickets Monday. Any full-fledged embrace by the industry eluded the HFPA.

Only a handful of nominees — including Rihanna for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone,” Hugh Jackman for “The Son” — publicly celebrated. Social accounts for many of the films promoted their Globe nods, though. Much of the “Banshees of Inisherin” cast responded with statements only late in the day.

The HFPA has historically been derided — sometimes even by their own hosts — for less diverse nominees and off-the-wall picks. The film nominees Monday included eight people of color among the 30 acting individual acting nominees. No woman was nominated for best director. None of the films up for best picture in either category was directed by women.

The show, which will be telecast Jan. 10 and hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is trying to mount a comeback. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the HFPA then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

NBC last year canceled the telecast for this past January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter.

Over the last year and a half, the HFPA has enacted reforms and revamped its membership to now number 96 people, including six Black voting members.

NBC has praised the HFPA for its ongoing reforms but also reworked its contract: The network will broadcast the 2023 show in a one-year deal, making January’s show a possible make-or-break moment. NBC also shifted the telecast to a Tuesday, from the Globes’ previous Sunday night perch, and will also stream the ceremony on Peacock.

The HFPA sold the Globes earlier this year to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, which is turning it from a nonprofit to a for-profit venture. The firm also owns Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, and the award show’s longtime home, the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

For Hollywood studios, the Globes can be a useful marketing tool that helps drive audiences to contenders ahead of the Academy Awards, which will be held March 12. In the past year, no other awards body has emerged as a Globes replacement. With modest ticket sales thus far for many of the fall’s most acclaimed dramas, some in the industry will surely hope to see the Globes restored to their former luster.