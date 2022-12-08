Two works by AAPI artists will be read as part of The Writers’ Room Reading Series at The Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Los Angeles.

Nicholas Pilapil

Thursday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.: “God Will Do the Rest,” written by Nicholas Pilapil, directed by Rodney To.

After her divorce, a forty-something former teen mom returns to her childhood home after being estranged from her family for almost two decades. But with the collision of her return and her glamorously overbearing mother’s birthday, their family homestead soon explodes in an uproar of hidden truths and harbored secrets. With Santo Niño prayers, karaoke and chicken adobo, “God Will Do the Rest” exposes the complicated ways Filipino Americans grapple with their love and duty to family.

Cast: Jon Jon Briones, Jennifer Chang, Christine Corpuz, Fran De Leon, Brandon English, Timothy Granaderos, James Leo Ryan, Ellen D. Williams.

Lisa Sanaye Dring

Friday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m.: “Kairos,” written by Lisa Sanaye Dring, directed by Jennifer Chang.

“Kairos” is the story of two people falling in love during a tectonic shift in society. Their nascent relationship is tested by the advent of Prometheus, a procedure that grants immortality to a select few. What happens to commitment, meaning and care when linear time breaks open?

Cast: Sylvia Kwan, Gerard Joseph, Jeanne Sakata, Gregg Daniel, Jessica Osorio.

A group for Los Angeles-based playwrights, The Writers’ Room provides the resources to help writers develop ambitious new projects. This is the first time these new scripts will be heard by an audience — a crucial first step in the new play development process.

Readings are free of charge, but RSVPs are required. RSVP here.

For directions and parking information, click here.