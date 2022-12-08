The Japanese American National Museum will present Art Break with Keila Sachi Gaballo, an online event, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Keila Sachi Gaballo

Join Gaballo, JANM 30 Under 30 Changemaker, for a virtual workshop exploring the connections between storytelling, mindfulness, and creativity. Together, participants will reflect on the picture book “Ikigai: Life’s Purpose” by Chiemi Souen and Flor Kaneshiro and create a simple collage to set intentions as we get ready to enter the new year.

The workshop will use supplies easily found around your home and is open to all ages.

Gaballo is a queer, Shimanchu mama, storytelling artist, and philanthropic entrepreneur. Their work with illustration, hand lettering, and trauma-informed yoga focuses on embodiment and mindfulness practices to aid in trauma healing and increase emotional literacy. They are also one of JANM’s 30 Changemakers Under 30, an honor given as part of JANM’s 30th anniversary celebrations in 2022.

This is part of a series of free art workshops for all ages and skill levels with some of JANM’s 30 Under 30 honorees called Art Break, which is made possible in part by a grant from the City of Los Angeles, Department of Cultural Affairs. Learn more at http://janm.org/30th-anniversary.

RSVP using the ticket link: https://9644p.blackbaudhosting.com/9644p/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=5e2b3727-7510-4f83-8b94-4cc4d65a6393