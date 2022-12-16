Shigeru Miyamoto (second from right), creator of the Super Mario video games, was on hand for the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in 2021. A U.S. version of Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood next February. (Kyodo Photo)

UNIVERSAL CITY — Super Nintendo World, the innovative, immersive and highly-anticipated themed land, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, and will be the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the U.S.

The opening date is Feb. 17, Universal Studios Hollywood announced on Dec. 14.

Super Nintendo World opened first at Universal Studios Japan to rave consumer and critical reviews in 2021. The U.S. debut at Universal Studios Hollywood will transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to become part of their compelling universe.

Super Nintendo World was conceived in partnership with Nintendo and the visionaries at Universal Creative to deliver exhilarating entertainment with innovative technological achievements inspired by characters and video games that have appealed to generations of Nintendo fans for over 40 years.

The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas to be enjoyed by the whole family. Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience.

Super Nintendo World will feature a new ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an augmented reality experience based on the video game series,and attractions in the Mushroom Kingdom. The Toadstool Cafe will offer food and drinks — including Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake — and the 1-UP Factory will provide Nintendo-themed merchandise.

Visitors will pass through Peach’s Castle on their way to the Mushroom Kingdom. Power Up Bands, wearable interactive wristbands, will be available for visitors to enhance their experience. Another feature is interactive gameplay where guests engage in punching blocks to collect digital coins.

