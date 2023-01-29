Assemblymember Evan Low, chair of the API Legislative Caucus, speaks during a vigil held outside the State Capitol on Monday.

SACRAMENTO — In response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend, the API Legislative Caucus hosted a vigil on the west steps of the State Capitol on Monday afternoon.

Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Cupertino), chair of the API Legislative Caucus, said the purpose of the gathering was “to provide a space for grieving.” He also stressed that the caucus is committed to “advocating for sensible firearm safety.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Low said, “A few ways to demonstrate solidarity with the AAPI community during this difficult time:

“Please give your Asian American employees grace and space to process, and grieve.

“Consider holding space to enable groups to check in, engage in dialogue, and collective healing.

“Encourage use of employee benefits (health/wellness day off, counseling, volunteer time off, etc).

“Donate funds or skills/sweat equity to one of the organizations all working to support victims and advocate for the AAPI communities.

“If eligible, please remember to apply for a donation match through your company’s giving program, to maximize your $ contribution.

“Even if shooter’s motives prove unrelated to ethnicity-based hate, this is still traumatic for Asian American communities. Please do not diminish the severity of the incident and the impact of the events for the Asian American community.”

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) said after the vigil, “Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. It’s especially hard during this time, as families are meant to be celebrating, not grieving, during the Lunar New Year.

“We are all sick and tired of gun violence in America. I will continue to strongly support common-Ssense gun control.”

State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senate vice chair of the caucus, noted that many of the victims came to California in search of the American dream. “For so many that dream was cut short because we have too much damn gun violence in this country.”

Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Monterey Park), Assembly vice chair of the caucus, tweeted on Wednesday, “Everyone knows that Monterey Park is a tight-knit community. Last night’s vigil (in Monterey Park) reminded me of that. After the speeches and prayers, so many familiar faces shared with me stories of who and what we have lost: passionate dancers, beloved family members, decades-long friendships.”