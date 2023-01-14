WASHINGTON — The House on Dec. 14 passed H.R. 6630, a bill led by Rep. Young Kim (R-Placentia) to name a Placentia post office after U.S. Army Private First Class Jang Ho Kim, a Valencia High School graduate who made the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq.

Army PFC Jang Ho Kim

“While PFC Jang Ho Kim left us too soon, his legacy of courage and service lives on through his loved ones, others he inspired to serve and all those who share his story,” said Rep. Kim. “We can enjoy our American freedoms because of the sacrifice of those who have served. I’m grateful to the entire California delegation for backing this bill and thrilled we are one step closer to preserving PFC Kim’s honorable story in Placentia for years to come.”

“Jang Ho was a dedicated Army servicemember, promising young man, and proud American. We love and miss him dearly and are very grateful to the congresswoman for working hard to honor his memory,” PFC Kim’s family in a statement.

H.R. 6630 would designate the post office located at 1400 N. Kraemer Blvd., Placentia 92871 after PFC Kim.

He was born in Seoul and immigrated to the U.S. with his family in 1990, living in New York before moving to Orange County. He graduated from Valencia High School in Placentia and enrolled in Fullerton College. A budding computer programmer, Kim helped Grace Korean Church in Fullerton set up their website.

He enlisted in the Army in June 2005, completing both basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Benning in Georgia. He was subsequently stationed in Germany as part of the Army’s 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division before being deployed to Baghdad. He never shared news of his deployment to Baghdad with his family to keep them from worrying.

Tragically, he was one of two soldiers killed when a roadside bomb exploded near their vehicle. He received the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and four other awards, medals and badges for his exemplary service and sacrifice. Kim is buried at Riverside National Cemetery.

H.R. 6630 is co-sponsored by the entire California congressional delegation.