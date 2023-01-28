A vigil for victims of Lunar New Year gun violence was held Jan. 26 in San Francisco Chinatown’s Portsmouth Square, sponsored by several community organizations. (ABC7)

SAN JOSE — A candlelight vigil for the victims of three recent California shootings will be held by Asian Law Alliance on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at San Jose City Hall (West Plaza), 200 E. Santa Clara St.

“Join us for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost and injured by the recent shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay, and East Oakland,” ALA said in a statement. “We stand together in solidarity in this time of darkness, but we need to remind ourselves that there is still hope, there is still light.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and bring candles. For more information, email leika@asianlawalliance.org or mlin@asianlawalliance.org.