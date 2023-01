Family graveside service for Dale Satomi Uchiyama, 79, a Vietnam War veteran and resident of Corona, who passed away on December 20 after a brief illness, was held on Saturday, January 14, at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

He is survived by his sisters, Edna (Minoru) Kuriyama, Honami Uchiyama and Akemi Uchiyama, nephews, nieces and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441