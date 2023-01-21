November 21, 1919 – December 18, 2022

James Noboru Nishikawa, born in Sanger, Calif., long-time resident of Gardena, Calif., passed away peacefully at Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center at the age of 103 on December 18, 2022. He was the eldest son of nine children.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his brothers, Wataru (Bob), Toshiro, Goro (John), Kaoru (Kei); and his sisters, Chiyoko, Tomiko Watari and Sueko (Sue) Fukuda. He is survived by his daughters, Joyce (Greg) Mori and Grace Nishikawa; grandchildren, Kyle, Lisa, Carole Mori and Riley Kubota; brother, Masato; sisters-in-law, Mitsuko Ishida of Japan and Linda Nishikawa; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral and interment service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

