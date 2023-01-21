Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka appeared Tuesday on “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” which is taped in New York. Topics included her HBO comedy special, “The Intruder,” and her viral drop challenge, which was inspired by Beyonce’s “Partition.” A video clip included scenes shot in Little Tokyo with her grandmother. The interview can be seen here. Okatsuka is on a national tour that includes sold-out shows in San Francisco, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. Info: www.atsukocomedy.com (CBS)