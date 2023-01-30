SAN FRANCISCO — A memorial for a security guard who was killed while on duty will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at Japantown’s Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets.

Gavin Boston

Gavin Boston was fatally shot on Jan. 4 at the Japan Center’s Kinokuniya Building.

The gathering is being organized by Japantown and Western Addition community organizations, including Japanese American Religious Federation and We Are One. Speakers will include Boston’s sister, Carla Seawright, and brother, Jon Boston.

“Healing begins with all of us coming together,” said Grace Horikiri, executive director of the Japantown Community Benefit District.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by the family has raised more than $28,000.

“We reached our goals of holding a family ceremony to celebrate Gavin’s life, and to help with the family’s travel expenses to be able to attend the ceremony,” the family said in a statement. “Fundraising continues to help cover the expenses of navigating the legal process.”

The family attended the arraignment of the accused killer, who is a minor.

“If we meet our goal of $40,000, any surplus donations will be given in Gavin’s name to a nonprofit that helps at-risk children and youth, including outpatient behavioral/mental health support and case management services,” the family said.