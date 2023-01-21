Miyeko “Florence” Suto, 99-year-old, Seattle Wash.-born, resident of Pasadena, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, after a long and vibrant life. Per her request, no service will be held.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Eiichi Suto; and sister, Lily Tagawa; she is survived by her daughters, Eileen (Willy) Ma and Nadine (Robert) Suto-Ford; grandchildren, Jordan Chikara and Kassidy Mieko Ford; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

