Setsuko Hara stars in Akira Kurosawa’s “No Regrets for Our Youth.”

TORRANCE — Akira Kurosawa’s “No Regrets for Our Youth” (1946) will be screened at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance, on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. (note new time).

In his first film after World War II, Kurosawa explores the maze of shame, honor, tragedy and pride, and the curious stigma attached to those who denounced Japan’s involvement in the war. The cast includes Setsuko Hara, Susumu Fujita, Takashi Shimura and Denjiro Okochi. Japanese title: “Waga Seishun ni Kuinashi” (わが青春に悔なし)

In Japanese with English subtitles. There will be a conversation after the screening. Masks are required.

Faith UMC shows Japanese movies every third Sunday. For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.