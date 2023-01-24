Osami “Sam” Ishida, 79, of Culver City passed away on January 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sam was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Ishida (2007); his sister, Keiko (2009); and brother, Kaz (2020).

He is survived by his son, Devin, and daughter-in-law, Lori; his daughter, Carin; grandsons, Mathieu and Lucas; and his grand-dogs, Forrest, Jenny, Hana, Monkey and Luna.

Born in Arkansas then settled in Los Angeles and Culver City, Sam was a passionate deep-sea fisherman, hockey fan and race car enthusiast. He found traveling in his later years and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A private family service was held on January 18, 2023.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441