GARDENA — The Ronin Stones will perform at Steak Night on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Gardena Elks Lodge, 1735 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Steak dinner (5:30-7 p.m.): $15. Music only (7-10 p.m.): $10.

The band, whose repertoire includes R&B, dance music, jazz, soft rock and more, consists of: Brian Yamamoto ( lead vocals/acoustic guitar), Dane Matsumura (bass), Dave Iwataki (keyboard), Makoto Miyashita (electric guitar), and Dean Koba (drums).