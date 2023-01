Private graveside services for the late Setsuko Kadonaga, predeceased by husband of 70 years, George Torao Kadonaga in 2010, the 101-year-old, California-born, resident of North Hills, who passed away on December 19, were held at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joy Magala of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by sons, Masao and Larry (Diane) Kadonaga; daughter, Jean (Glenn) Tochioka; grandchildren, Derek (Norma) and Jarrod Kadonaga, Jill (Kenneth) Nakata, Traci and Garrett (Sophie) Tochioka; great-grandchildren, Cole Nakata, Chase Nakata, Tyler Tochioka; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441