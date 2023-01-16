Nearly 300 people attended the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center’s New Year’s party, Shimmy at the Shinnenkai, on Jan. 7 at Nishi Hongwanji in Little Tokyo.

JACCC CEO Patricia Wyatt (left) greeted the crowd and former JACCC Vice President Helen Ota (right) served as emcee.

Everyone danced to oldies performed live by Kokoro and Friends, featuring vocalists Brian Yamamoto, Jennifer Lindy and Celia Chavez (above) and saxophonist Ruri Matthews (below).

Attendees learned line-dance steps. The instructors were Linda Okumura and Akimi Watanabe.

The 2022 Nisei Week Court sold raffle tickets and handed out prizes during the drawing.

Bento dinners were provided by Yama — Sushi with Attitude.

The birthday of one of the event organizers, Carol Tanita (right), was celebrated. She is pictured with Taryn Ishii, who created mochi cake desserts for the event.

