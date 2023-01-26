Shizue Ura Kinjo, 93, passed away on January 2, 2023. Known to her family and friends as Suzy. She is survived by her children, Richard Kinjo (Mark Dwight), Eileen Maria, Amy Owens, and Tamako (John) Gipson; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Suzy spent her early years in Osaka, Japan, before and during the difficult years of World War II. After the war, she moved to Okinawa with family members. She married Isamu “Sam” Kinjo in 1975. Working for 40 years on a U.S. military base on Okinawa, she and Sam retired to live in Orange County, California and later in the section of Los Angeles called Little Tokyo until Sam’s passing in 2013. Suzy was a member of Nishi Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. She spent her final years in Olympia, Washington.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441