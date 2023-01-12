The first Terasaki Budokan Showcase will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will feature demonstrations from all Budokan programs. Light refreshments will be provided.

In addition to sports leagues and programs for youth and seniors, activities include hula, table tennis, yoga, taiko, aikido, karate and judo.

RSVP at www.terasakibudokan.org. RSVPs will be entered to win a Little Tokyo care package with goodies from neighborhood friends at Japangeles, Fugetsu-Do and Café Dulce. Winners must be present.

Terasaki Budokan is located at 249 S. Los Angeles St. at Second Street in Little Tokyo. For more information, call (213) 279-2152 or visit the website.