“Weathering with You” was the highest-grossing Japanese film of 2019. (GKIDS)

Budokan Cinema, presented by Little Tokyo Service Center, premieres on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. with the hit anime film “Weathering with You” directed by Makoto Shinkai.

The outdoor screening will be followed by a Q&A panel with anime experts, and concessions will be available for purchase from Cafe Dulce, Buttery Popcorn and Chef Chris Ono.

In “Weathering with You” (Japanese title: “Tenki no Ko”), a high school boy runs away from his rural home to Tokyo and befriends an orphan girl who has the ability to control the weather. Shinkai is also known for the 2016 hit “Your Name.”

Terasaki Budokan is located at 249 S. Los Angeles St. (near Second Street), Los Angeles. Buy tickets at www.terasakibudokan.org.