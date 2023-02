Albert Ryo Okura, 71, passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2023, in Chino/Ontario, Calif. Born on December 3, 1951, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Tsuyoshi and Chiyoko (Shiba) Okura. He is survived by his wife, Sella; and three children, Kyle, Aaron and Chloe; as well as sisters, Amy (Ray) Pong and Susan (Andy) Hoffman; nephew, Dillon (Ombie) Hoffman; and niece Sara Hoffman.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 5 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Skyrose Chapel, Gate 1.