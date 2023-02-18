This image of Warren Furutani giving a speech at a peace rally appeared in the February 1970 issue of Gidra.

Join longtime activist, elected official, and community member Warren T. Furutani for the launch of his new memoir, “act•iv•ist, noun: a person who works to bring about political or social change,” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

In his book, which is available at the JANM Store, Furutani writes about his experiences of being a student, community and political activist for more than 50 years. He reflects on his personal evolution and growth through organizing the Asian and Pacific Islander American social justice movement, his career in community service, his perspective on current issues, and lessons that he learned from different times in his life.

Furutani reveals the struggles, pitfalls, and triumphs of public service with humor and insight about mentors, colleagues, and friends who guided his career and shaped him as a person. He also offers advice to politicians, educators, and community leaders on how to get the job done. “act•iv•ist” includes Furutani’s thoughts about issues such as anti-Asian hate, the homeless crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter, and immigration.

The program will be highlighted by musical performances, including live music by jason chu, Joe Virata, and Alan and Marsha Furutani, and special guest speaker Mark Pulido.

Co-presented with JANM’s National Center for the Preservation of Democracy. The JANM Book Club is a series of public programs that highlight important new literary works related to Japanese American history and culture.

Admission: $16 general, $9 for students and seniors, free for members. Tickets to this program include admission to the museum, which will be open until 5 p.m.

For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.