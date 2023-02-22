SAN MARINO — The Huntington Library will present a conversation between Yu Tokunaga, author of “Transborder Los Angeles: An Unknown Transpacific History of Japanese-Mexican Relations,” and Professor Genevieve Carpio on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 12 to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Tokunaga received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Southern California in 2018 and is associate professor at the Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies with a joint appointment at the Graduate School of Human and Environmental Studies, Kyoto University.

Carpio is associate professor of Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA, where she works on questions related to relational racial formation, the urban humanities, and 20th-century U.S. history. She holds a Ph.D. in American studies and ethnicity, a masters in urban planning, and a graduate certificate in historic preservation. She has published in American Quarterly, Journal of American History, Journal of Urban Affairs, and Information, Communication and Society, among other venues.

Carpio is author of “Collisions at the Crossroads: How Place and Mobility Make Race” (University of California Press, 2019), which received the Owen’s Book Award from the Western Historical Association and was a finalist for the National Association of Chicano and Chicana Studies Book Prize.

Registration: https://usc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z9s3jxxxSe6H2z456y81Ew