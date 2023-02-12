In response to the recent shooting in Monterey Park, Brandon Tsay, the hero who confronted and disarmed the gunman, has partnered with the Asian Pacific Community Fund (APCF) to establish the Brandon Tsay Hero Fund, a donor-advised fund (DAF) aimed at supporting the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community.

Brandon Tsay (ABC News)

Over the past few weeks, many have reached out to Tsay and his family with an outpouring of support. While he is appreciative of recent requests, he would like to invite all to redirect their attention and resources offered to him towards supporting and rebuilding the community.

“The shooting in Monterey Park has deeply affected our community, and I wanted to do my part to help,” said Tsay. “I never expected this level of public attention, and while I appreciate the offer of gifts and donations to me directly, I would prefer this support goes towards helping the community. Through the Brandon Tsay Hero Fund, I invite everyone to come together and make a real difference in the lives of those impacted by this tragedy. My hope is that this fund can partner with the right organizations which will empower and better our local community.”

The Hero Fund, housed at APCF, is designed to bring together all philanthropists and provide them with an opportunity to invest in the API community, with the goal of helping to rebuild and heal after this tragedy. Tsay will begin the Hero Fund by donating $2,500 that has already been sent to his family by the public.

Tsay will work with APCF and Executive Director Chun-Yen Chen to select projects and initiatives that inspire him to make an impact.

“We are proud to partner with Brandon and support the Hero Fund,” said Chen. “This initiative is an opportunity for us to come together and make a real impact in the API community.”

The APCF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has a proven track record of cultivating API philanthropy and investing in the API community. With the Hero Fund, the APCF will provide guidance and support to Tsay and his family, helping them make informed decisions about their giving. To support the Hero Fund, you can click this URL — https://tinyurl.com/2s4h4sww — to make a donation. For more information, email chunyen@apcf.org.

Established in 1990, APCF is a community-based, nonprofit fund that was created to educate and encourage individuals and companies to support API communities in need by donating through workplace giving programs as well as other channels. The organization is the only API community-based fund of its kind in Southern California.

Since its founding, APCF has raised and distributed over $10 million in grants to its partner agencies as well as other community organizations. APCF and its 74 network agencies serve over 4.9 million people annually with programs and services provided in 47 API languages, in addition to English and Spanish. Programs include childcare/youth programs, affordable housing, counseling and case management, healthcare, job development and training, legal services, senior services, and violence prevention.

Info: 1145 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 105, Los Angeles, CA 90017; (213) 624-6400; www.apcf.org