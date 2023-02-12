Day of Remembrance includes a candle-lighting ceremony, pictured in 2006, in memory of those who were incarcerated during World War II, with each candle representing a different camp. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO)

SAN FRANCISCO — “Carrying the Light for Justice” is the theme of the 44th annual Day of Remembrance program, hosted by the National Japanese American Historical Society, on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

The event will also be live-streamed online.

Day of Remembrance commemorates President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which led to the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast. DOR celebrates the redress movement that resulted in the signing of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 and expresses solidarity with other communities currently seeking justice.

Keynote speaker: Don Tamaki of Minami Tamaki LLP, part of the legal team that successfully reopened the wartime Supreme Court case of Fred Korematsu in the 1980s. He will also receive the Clifford I. Uyeda Peace and Humanitarian Award, named for a long-time civil rights leader.

CBS Bay Area news anchor Ryan Yamamoto will emcee the program, which will include a candle-lighting ceremony, a spoken-word performance by Lauren Ito, and an interfaith benediction and procession led by the Japanese American Religious Federation (JARF).

Register here: http://bit.ly/3kscHXt

Make a donation here: https://www.njahs.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Donation_Sponsor_Form-2023.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1YrslntZXFxk9YXkj7-l3gqt3ZdgZMCZltsWZfBVeD4YCV4EeoVmOWgYc

For more information, call (415) 921-5007, email njahs@njahs.org or go to: https://www.njahs.org/events/2023-bay-area-day-of-remembrance/