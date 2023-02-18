traci kato-kiriyama

The 2023 Day of Remembance Artist Showcase will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Yonsei Memory Project presents an evening of radical remembrance, visionary storytelling, and community healing featuring three brilliant Japanese American artists. With presentations from:

TRACI KATO-KIRIYAMA, award-winning multidisciplinary artist, organizer, cultural producer, and author of “Navigating With(out) Instruments.” Her work is grounded in collaborative process, collective self-determination, and art+community.

TT TAKEMOTO, artist, scholar and experimental filmmaker whose work honors queer Asian Americans who lived, loved, and labored together during the prewar era and beyond.

KELLEE MATSUSHITA-TSENG, co-founder of Bitter Cotyledons, a group dedicated to bringing the queer AAPI community together through land stewardship, growing Asian vegetables, and sharing ancestral culinary and cultural traditions.

Curated and hosted by Patricia Wakida, Nikiko Masumoto, Brynn Saito and Miya Sommers.

Generously funded by the California Wellness Foundation, the Milton Chen W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trustee Fund, and community members. With thanks to fiscal sponsor, the Fresno Arts Council.

Day of Remembrance commemorates the anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, which authorized the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans living on the West Coast.

Register for the virtual event here: https://fresnostate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUoc-morT0oG9VukT36-qQnGfj-loYKf85b?fbclid=IwAR2KkCl0B1LVAaEOx_Dloq9sIdWKZuofKSOPcupMMT-0Eh_ifRxW6-WQ6hs