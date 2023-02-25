Dean Kei Ono (76) passed away on September 6, 2022, in Beaverton, Oregon. Dean grew up in West Los Angeles before becoming a longtime resident of Oregon. Dean was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Rose Ono. He is survived by his brothers, David (Joey), Robert (Doreen) and Mark; and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 11:30 a.m. at West Los Angeles United Methodist Church, 1913 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025. Rev. Keith Inouye will be officiating the service. Casual/aloha attire is encouraged for the service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Bonnie Hays Small Animal Shelter (washingtoncountypets.com) and the Oregon Food Bank (oregonfoodbank.com).

