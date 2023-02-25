July 12, 1930 – January 18, 2023

Robert “Bob” Mitsuru Wada, a proud veteran and leader in his community, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023, at the age of 92. Bob was born in Redlands, California on July 12, 1930, to Tamakichi and Akiyo (Nishida) Wada. He is survived by his children, Robert (Shelly) Wada, Glenn (Denise) Wada, Garry (Lea) Wada, and Sharon Wada (Ray) Maeda; along with grandchildren, Trevor, Matthew (Krizha), Bryce, Mari, Nicole, Brett, Scott, Reid, and Chase Wada, Marissa Maeda; great-grandson, Henry Mitsuru Wada; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Bob opened his private professional land surveying company in Buena Park in 1973, relocated to Fullerton to complete his 38 years in private practice, and retired in 2011. He was a professional land surveyor in California for 55 years with additional licenses in Arizona and Nevada.

In his early years, Bob and his family were relocated to Poston, Arizona internment camp during World War II. During his senior year at Redlands High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and proudly served in Korea with the 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division.

Bob’s leadership qualities were evident throughout his life. He was the founding president of SEYO (South East Youth Organization) and subsequently served as president in 1966, 1967, 1968, and 1969. He continued to serve on the SEYO Board of Directors as an advisor in later years. Bob was the charter president of the Suburban Optimist Club in 1966-1967, served as commander of Kazuo Masuda Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3670 for three terms, as well as post advocate and chairman for many years. He was also the charter president of the Japanese American Korean War Veterans organization in 1997 and served as president in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

Over the years, he was an active leader, speaker, and member of many different organizations including the Japanese American Veterans Association, the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance, and a multitude of others. Funeral services for Robert were held on Friday, February 10, at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church with Pastor Gary Tawa officiating. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

