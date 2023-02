A private service for Kaye Kiseko Dote, born in Inglewood, Calif., on February 11, 1924, resident of Gardena, who passed away on January 16, 2023, was held on February 10, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Masami Dote, and her son, Steven.

She is survived by son, Paul (Donna) Dote; daughter, Carol (Isao) Mura; grandchildren, Nicholas Mura, Laurie (Richard) Hama; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aili and Owen Hama.

