Private funeral service for the late Kazuko Furutani, who passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, was held on February 4, 2023, at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

The 91-year-old San Fernando Valley resident is survived by daughter, Carol Furutani; son, Roy Furutani; daughter-in-law, Teresa Furutani; grandchildren, Rachel, and Sara Furutani; brother, Toshiji Aoyama of Japan; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives here and in Japan.

