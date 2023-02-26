James Hong poses for photos with castmates at the Regal NoHo West in North Hollywood at this week’s premiere of “Patsy Lee and the Keeper of the Five Kingdoms,” a film starring and executive produced by Hong, 94, who has appeared in over 700 films and television shows, including the Oscar-nominated “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Turning Red,” the 1986 cult classic “Big Trouble in Little China” and the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise.

His latest film also features George Takei, Matthew Sato, Bai Ling and Gedde Watanabe. Based on an original story by Hong, the film follows a grandfather and curio shop owner in a small town in Arizona and his granddaughter, who are transported to a mystical land full of magic and monsters through a portal stone and have to find their way back. The release date and other details for “Patsy Lee and the Keeper of the Five Kingdoms” are forthcoming. (Photo by Elena Dizon)